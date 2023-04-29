Zoning rules should prevail
I can’t imagine living in a place where we have no concern for our neighbors. Sure, we want to “do our own thing." But, when living in a community, limits exist to individual freedoms.
Zoning rules come to mind since they define the basic parameters between occasionally irking our neighbors and actions beyond the pale that are regulated.
At the April 17 public comment meeting of the Kasson Township Planning Commission, about 100 neighbors attended — the majority speaking out against the Enduro motorcycle race track being built near their homes.
There are many existing Enduro tracks, most far away from homes to spare them the ear-splitting noise, clouds of dust and exhaust that riders enjoy and admittedly many riders, as well as residents, don’t want to live near.
Specifically cited zoning ordinances were ignored by planning commissioners who wrote those rules. The promoter's comment that racing motorcycles wouldn’t be heard 300 feet away is absurd, especially with 100 to 200 racing for 8 to 9 hours.
Alternative courses exist for Enduro riders, so why is this being pushed through in a quiet area of farms and rural homes?
The minority should always be heard, but the voices of the majority should prevail – or what's a democracy for?
Christine Hauke
Maple City
