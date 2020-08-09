Profound disrespect
A Leelanau County road commissioner showed profound disrespect for his elected office, constituents, fellow commissioner and Black Americans by both uttering a racial epithet and flouting state law by not wearing a mask at an indoor public meeting.
His blatant prejudice and lack of respect for the safety of others shows a man out of step with the concept of public service and community welfare. In exhibiting these behaviors he shows himself unsuited for employment in the public sphere.
Christine Hauke
Maple City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.