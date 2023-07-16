Employee recruitment changing in northern Michigan
In previous years, the quality of life in northern Michigan has allowed organizations and companies to rely on some version of "a view of the bay is worth half the pay" when recruiting potential employees from outside the area.
That approach has been changing dramatically. While the jobs may be attractive, housing limitations are proving a deterrent for applicants.
In the future, the recruitment process may need to include housing options as part of the benefits to attract qualified candidates.
In the past, religious organizations have included housing for their leaders. With private schools, headmasters' homes often are part of the employment package.
If the area is to compete in attracting those in leadership positions, "a view of the bay" may need to be replaced with "a place to call home."
Alan Hartwick
Leland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.