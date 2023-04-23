National Crime Victim Rights Week is this week
MADD Michigan has been working for more than 40 years to improve services for victims of drunk and drugged driving crashes.
In 2021, there were 9,557 alcohol-involved crashes and 336 fatal alcohol crashes, as well as 2,999 drug-involved crashes and 275 fatal drug crashes. MADD Michigan's Victim Service team provides support to victims throughout the year and, in April, they celebrate the progress made in securing rights, protections and services for crime victims.
The 2023 National Crime Victim Rights Week is April 23-29, and the theme is "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change," which encourages communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create supportive environments.
MADD Michigan has a longstanding commitment to elevating and engaging survivors, informing policy and practice and effecting change. They have helped to create legislation that has saved thousands of lives on our roadways.
The organization continues to work tirelessly to change laws and create a world with no more victims. MADD Michigan has four regional full-time victim service specialists who can provide support with the criminal justice and financial recovery process, emotional support, assistance with Crime Victim Compensation forms, referrals to counselors and civil attorneys and more.
MADD Michigan also offers grief and injury support groups via Zoom for victims across the state who would otherwise feel isolated.
Confidential support is available for free by calling 906-474-9346.
Betsy Harris
Rapid River
Editor's note: Harris is a victim services specialist for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.