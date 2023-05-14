Reporter's work contributes to community understanding
Record-Eagle reporter Sierra Clark's articles deliver a sophisticated level of understanding and information. Her writing is always informative and understandable. Never does she fail to answer the who, what, why, where and when as she consistently informs and educates us about our Indigenous neighbors.
Most recently, her May 5 article about missing and murdered Indigenous people, while sadly shocking in the details, was timely and thorough.
She is an outstanding addition to the Record-Eagle.
Nan Harris
Traverse City
