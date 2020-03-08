Clergy under stress
Thanks for your article about “Clergy Stress” of Sunday, Feb. 23. You touched some important issues in our contemporary world that effect clergy — less respect for clergy, high expectations from parishioners and the clergy sex abuse scandal — all of which are true.
But in the midst of it all, most clergy I know still feel privileged to serve and excited about their ministry. I have followed young adults who are responding to the call, entering seminary and moving forward with hope for the future. Yes, it is stressful, but most of us still love what we are doing. I am retired now, but if I had it to do all over again, even facing the stresses of the day, I would.
Rev. John E. Harnish
