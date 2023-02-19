What a sad irony
It might be funny if it wasn’t so tragic.
While the Michigan State University campus is grieving the loss of lives from gun violence, West Virginia lawmakers are advancing a bill which would allow “people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on state university and college campuses, despite the overwhelming opposition of frustrated students.”
It seems we love our guns more than we love our students and are willing to accept 70 mass shootings in two months as a fair price to pay in order to protect the “rights” of anyone to carry weapons anywhere.
Michigan can do better.
I call upon our senators and representatives to support commonsense gun safety laws, which will protect law-abiding gun owners – as well as our students – from this kind of bloodshed.
Rev. John E. Harnish
