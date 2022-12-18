Giving thanks in Benzie County
Advocates for Benzie County wish to thank various groups that have worked to address two of the top issues for the county — childcare and housing.
Childcare: We celebrate the work of Ashley Lindstrom and the new Whistlestop Learning Center in Thompsonville. Thanks to Ashley and those who have supported her efforts.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has provided 16,000 free books for more than 700 Benzie County children, thanks to donors and business partners for their support.
Workforce housing: The Frankfort Housing Commission made progress on building new apartments in cooperation with Homestretch, which also built new townhouses in Honor.
The Frankfort Area Land Trust broke ground on two homes with plans for two more. The Benzie County Commissioners have approved support for these projects.
Habitat for Humanity and Graceland Fruit announced an agreement which could potentially build a significant number of houses. Thanks to the village of Honor, Homestretch, the Housing Commission, the Land Trust, the county commissioners, Habitat and Graceland for their work.
As 2022 comes to an end, Advocates for Benzie County thank these groups who are “Building a Better Benzie.”
John E. Harnish
Advocates for Benzie County Board of Directors president
Honor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.