Inconsistent confidence
The headlines for April 7 read “Process will slow results: Clerks hopeful voter confidence will be restored." Frankly, I never lost confidence in the results of our elections. It seems the only folks who did were those who believed the “Big Lie” about election fraud and didn’t like the results of the presidential election. Interestingly enough, they seemed content with the results of other elections on the same ballot if the candidates were Republicans.
For their sake, I do hope these added measures and the delay involved will help to restore their confidence in the results, whether they win or lose. It’s important to the functioning of our democracy that everyone have the opportunity to vote and feel confident that their votes count.
John E. Harnish
