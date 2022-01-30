Leading the way toward inclusivity
I'm glad Northwestern Michigan College trustees included “volatile words like diversity and equity” in your new Strategic Plan. As reported on Jan. 25, at least one of your board members appears to question the value of basic American ideas like “all persons are created equal and endowed with certain inalienable rights.”
I am glad to see the college making a clear commitment to “belonging and building capacity that celebrates diversity and promotes equity." That’s exactly what America is all about. I'm glad NMC is leading the way to a more inclusive community.
Rev. John E. Harnish
Honor