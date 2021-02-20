Carefully manage growth
From its inception six years ago, a primary concern of Advocates for Benzie County is developing affordable workforce housing in the community. As the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore becomes more popular, the land around the lakes becomes more expensive and homes within the City of Frankfort become more attractive as second homes. This created a shortage of homes for persons working in local businesses and it means a decrease in young families with children in our school systems. We also have the problem of senior citizens living alone in large homes with few options for senior living within the county.
We are delighted to see the proposals for the “Main Street East” project as a first step in addressing some of these needs. We encourage the Planning Commission and City Council to make zoning changes to ensure this development. We believe it will strengthen our community, support local businesses and expand the possibilities for positive, carefully managed growth in Frankfort and Benzie County.
We'd like to acknowledge Richard Robb for his leadership in the birth of the “Advocates” and his tireless work toward this goal on the Frankfort Housing Commission.
We support the Main Street East project and others coming in the future.
John E. Harnish, Advocates for Benzie County president
Kay Bond, ABC executive director