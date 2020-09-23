Supporting Ballenger
I have spent over three decades working either within, or for, public education. During that time there have been any number of controversies I have dealt with and helped diffuse. None were resolved without collaboration and compromise. When coupled with the current pandemic it’s time to refocus our energies on electing people to the Traverse City Area Public Schools board who understand that.
Josey Ballenger is someone who is focused on results at TCAPS. The performance of both our students and staff needs our attention. I fully support her as the right candidate, at the right time. Please vote for Josey Ballenger.
Scott Hardy
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.