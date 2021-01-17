Don’t forget, don’t ever forget
I recently read the obit for Carol Hale in the Record-Eagle and felt terrible that a woman of Carol’s stature and importance passed in relative obscurity. This should not have happened to one of the most important leaders, and role models, this town has ever seen. Carol Hale stands with the likes of Helen Milliken, Connie Binsfeld, Lou Ann Taylor, Betty Parsons, Betty Parker, Jan Warren, Shirley Okerstrom and Sara Hardy as having helped make Traverse City what it is today. She also served as a role model for any young women struggling to be heard in a male-dominated political hierarchy.
I heard Carol my entire life and so did the political and governmental leaders she challenged to aspire to be better, smarter, leaders. She was intelligent, thoughtful, and most of all tenacious. Carol also made sure her efforts for change were based on the common good and not her own agenda. A novel concept in today’s environment. Traverse City is far better for her passion and much poorer in her passing. Goodbye Carol, and thank you.
Scott Hardy
Traverse City