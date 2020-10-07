Supporting Cornellier for NMC
We have known Dr. Vincent Cornellier since he moved to Traverse City 31 years ago. His background was in all levels of education and as a psychologist.
After 10 years in private practice here, he became a valued employee in various capacities at Munson Medical Center, including counseling and pain management. He retired last year after developing and managing Munson’s ethics department as ethics coordinator.
During this time, he not only lectured on these subjects nationally, but has served on various professional and community boards. His qualifications and professional ethical approach to his responsibilities would serve Northwestern Michigan College with fresh expertise.
Vote for Vince.
John Hardy
Rebekah (Becky) Odinga
Traverse City
