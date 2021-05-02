A Line 5 perspective
An article in the April 22 Record-Eagle voices concern by the Michigan Environmental Commission and the Environmental Law and Policy Center over the pollution the proposed Enbridge Line 5 tunnel would cause.
According to the article, Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of oil and gas daily. To ship that much product would require 2,875 truckloads of fuel with 8,000 gallon tanker trucks — each burning fuel at the rate of 7 to 8 miles per gallon for the 645 miles the pipeline stretches. And that is every day of the year.
Now don’t you think that all those trucks would produce a pile of pollution from diesel exhaust? Not to mention the increased potential for traffic accidents with a few thousand more trucks traversing our state.
Garwood Hansen
Traverse City