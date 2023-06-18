Bias should prompt cancellation of Line 5 program
On June 22, Enbridge officials are scheduled to speak at this month’s Luncheon Lecture series at North Central Michigan College. The topic is the proposed Line 5 tunnel project under the Straits of Mackinac.
While I’m glad to see our local center for higher education take on controversial topics like this, I’m more than concerned that a major corporation is being given the floor to speak to a topic they have a vested financial interest in promoting.
The community cannot look to Enbridge to help us better understand the complexities of this project in these times. Enbridge is an inappropriate speaker. Their understandable bias to moving the project forward poses a conflict of interest.
I encourage the college to cancel the program and reschedule with a speaker who has no financial interest in the tunnel and can better help the community gain perspective.
Even better would be a separate event with a panel discussion that includes a variety of speakers. That would be a service to our Northern Michigan community.
The Rev. Deb Hansen
Levering
