Camp expansion is not benign
Should the size of Camp Grayling, already the largest National Guard training facility, be doubled?
“The future of innovation has found a home in Michigan, where military assets and capabilities are being used as testing grounds and creating synergies for private businesses to invent, test, and produce technologies in protected and safe environments," DBusiness magazine states in its “Camp Innovation" story last July.
"The companies are revolutionizing military vehicles, developing the next iteration of flight, taking mission planning to the next level for the private and public sectors…" it states.
Officials make this expansion sound benign. But war is more than cool technology. It is death, misery, trauma.
The U.S. maintains about 800 bases around the world. Pollution is a byproduct. PFAS already contaminates the Au Sable and Lake Margarethe.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, is advocating for militarization: “I’ll continue working to position Michigan as a vital part of our national security and hold the Department of Defense accountable to their commitments…”
We share a responsibility to protect ourselves. We also share a responsibility to protect life and fresh water as sacred. Who gets to decide the future of our state?
Whatever your views, please share them with Sen. Peters, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger (eichingerd@michigan.gov).
Rev. Deb Hansen
Levering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.