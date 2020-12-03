Help Michiganders access water
Can you imagine going a day without water? That’s right. Imagine for just one day, not being able to shower, flush your toilet, wash your hands, wash your dishes and drink a glass of water when you’re thirsty.
I am writing to ask you to voice your support for new legislation, Senate Bill 241, that would ensure that all Michigan households have access to water during the pandemic. Today, 317,000 households and 800,000 individuals are behind in payments on their bills and are at risk for having their water turned off. These families live in rural areas like ours, in suburbs and in cities across the state from southern Michigan to the Upper Peninsula. In the U.P. alone, 24 water systems have reported a combined 4,581 households at risk for shutoff.
I've been personally involved in this issue for a number of years. I hope you will join me in making sure everyone in our state is able to have the dignity of have access to safe, affordable water in their homes for drinking, cooking and sanitation.
Please contact Rep. Lee Chatfield (LeeChatfield@house.mi.gov) and Sen. Wayne Schmidt (SenWSchmidt@senate.michigan.gov )and ask them to support SB 241. Everyone needs water to live.
Rev. Deb Hansen
Levering