It's about the health of our democracy
What’s at stake in this election is not the survival of the Democratic Party or the Republican Party but the survival of democracy, the very underpinnings of this country.
Each one of us has a voice and each person’s vote counts. If you choose to vote by absentee ballot, please vote early and, if possible, drop it off at your local governmental office. If you prefer to vote in person, please go early in the day, wear your mask and use hand sanitizer before and after you vote.
Let’s make this a fair and equitable election.
Alice Hansen
Traverse City
