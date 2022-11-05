BATA needs vote for renewal
The Bay Area Transportation Authority needs our yes votes to renew its millage in this fall's election. I support a healthy BATA because it frees up parking and means fewer cars on the road.
Since the last millage, they've implemented Link On-Demand, allowing riders to request a ride within 30 minutes or less. This also has improved the lives of some of our most vulnerable neighbors.
I support more services like this, but it won't happen without the millage renewal.
Voting "yes" for BATA when you vote Nov. 8 is a win-win.
Ryan Hannon,
Goodwill Northern Michigan
Traverse City
