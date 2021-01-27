I am saddened
So now we have a bully on the Grand Traverse County Commission after we just voted one out of the White House. Instead of listening to the public comment, Ron Clous got up and got his gun. It’s very blatant that this elected official shows no respect for public’s input. And Rob Hentschel was quoted in the paper as “liberals want to see the incident negatively because it pushes their agenda.”
No, liberals see this negatively, period.
What agenda do these men have being on the commission. It’s a sad day when you feel the right to show your gun and a sad day that you would chuckle about it. “Blown out of proportion” is a bad choice of words.
Rochelle Hammontree
Traverse City