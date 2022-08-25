City officials need to ‘get’ what’s good for TC
How can we achieve what city residents want Traverse City to look and feel like — first and foremost — not what businesses and developers selling to rich part-time owner/visitors want?
Why don’t city and planning commissioners and city manager see the need to develop an overarching policy that realistically deals with all types of housing, parking, density, environmental impact and zoning laws aligned primarily to what’s good for residents?
Certainly working with businesses to hear their concerns and find creative solutions is important, but not by giving up quality of life all over town that residents wish to preserve in favor of the DDA and Traverse Connect who advocate for more buildings and more people.
It is vital that elected (and appointed) officials have sufficient wisdom and patience over the long term to engage in a real (not fake), far-reaching study to plan for balance in our future.
Unless city officials “get” what is important, unless they “get” that business, developers and the DDA are but a small piece of the whole picture — and the whole picture isn’t just about money — other residents and I will work to ensure their departure from decision-making roles.
Cynthia Hammel
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.