Camp Grayling expansion plan endangers our way of life
It is becoming more and more apparent every day that the proposed 162,000 acres for the Camp Grayling expansion has been hidden in the planning stages for years.
A number of articles and the JLUS (Joint Land Use Study) document this money-driven government overreach attempt.
Before you label me anti-patriotic, know that I started at Camp Grayling at age 12 shining boots, and later served 24 years in the Michigan Army National Guard.
What every Michigander needs to know is the truth: If the Michigan Department of Natural Resources gives even one more acre to the 147,000 already leased, we are endangering the very way of life that we all live here for.
We share more than 200 square miles with the military already.
Enough is enough.
Get informed and involved.
Scott Hamlin
Mancelona
