BATA delivers essential services
I'm voting "yes" for Bay Area Transportation Authority's millage renewal this fall — please join me.
BATA's new and improved services have set record ridership milestones, with a 124% increase in ridership in the past year.
Even during the pandemic, they continued to deliver essential services, many for our most vulnerable neighbors. They have secured federal and state funding for a new operations headquarters facility.
Now they need us to renew the millage for operations at a lower tax rate. I'm proud that northern Michigan supports public transit. Vote "yes" to renew BATA and continue to support the BATA family of riders and drivers.
Ashley Halladay-Schmandt
Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness
