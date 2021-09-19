Tired of embarrassment
What are members of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners doing at a radical right-wing extremist rally other than endorsing the group's dangerous anti-vax, anti-mask agenda, which runs contrary to public health and safety? Aren't you tired of this embarrassment, Traverse City?
From the display of assault weapons on Zoom to the Commission's own ill-advised nationally distributed COVID-related anti-measures and veiled threats toward the county health department, I would think you would have had enough by now.
The only voice of reason on the entire board seems to be Betsy Coffia. Perhaps a recall is in order for the balance.
Ralph Hall
Benzonia