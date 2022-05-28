Lorinser for Congress
Please vote Bob Lorinser for U.S. Congress.
He is a medical doctor, has a master's of social work and master's in public health, was a social worker in a Veteran’s Affairs hospital and a physician with the Indian Health Service, serving the Navajo Nation. In 1989, he found his home in Michigan’s First District, where he practiced family medicine for three decades.
He joined the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Services in 2011 as a diplomat and regional medical officer for 10 years, with tours in Pakistan, South Korea, Afghanistan, Morocco and Iraq.
He was medical director of Marquette County Health Department in 2020.
Ralph Hall
Benzonia
