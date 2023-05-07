Latin lesson should extend to meaning of public service
Thanks to Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Hentschel for schooling us in the derivation of the Latin term “per diem.”
Hentschel “splains” that this term, which he has liberally construed to mean “help myself to the county coffers," actually means “per day.” Well, “no duh.” (That’s English, Rob.)
Methinks our Latin linguist would do well to acquaint himself with the term “publicum officium,” or “public service.” That means that an elected official is expected to make some sacrifices, financially and otherwise, for the greater public good.
We are not drawn to public service for the money, Rob.
So you are not entitled to a “per diem” for every phone call you make to a constituent or another board member. Otherwise, it would be called a “per phonus callus.”
Michael J. Haley
Alden
