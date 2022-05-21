Unacceptable ignorance
It's hard to believe we had a president running our country who, with all the resources available to educate him about such things as these new-fangled burner phones, can claim "I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term."
If that is the best of his knowledge, then we should feel lucky we got rid of him. How anybody with any common sense could believe, or tolerate, such an ignorant leader like that is beyond me. Trump obviously shows no sign of any integrity or intelligence.
Then we have Trump supporters like McCarthy, Greene and so many others willing to lie for him to get his support so they can maintain their roles as corrupt, ignorant politicians.
Most people, including myself, tell lies on occasion. I don't like to lie and try hard not to put myself in any position where I might be prone to do so. I don't take it lightly. The lies I've told were out of fear of self-incrimination or because I was either embarrassed or ashamed of myself. But it's become quite evident some people have no shame.
Timothy J. Haines
Bellaire
