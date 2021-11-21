Subjective view
There was a gentleman, who in a recent Record-Eagle article, said prayer in a board of commissioners is not helpful. This gentleman says he was an atheist. The issue of whether prayer in a board of commissioners meeting, whether in a Leelanau County meeting, or other board meetings, is a Constitutional right to do so. On May 5, 2014 the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that Christian prayers did not violate the Constitutional prohibition against government establishment of religion; the justices cited history and tradition.
Even Aristotle, who was not a Christian, recognized that there had to be a prime mover. Some atheists say that gravity is the cause of creation. We don’t even fully understand what gravity is in the known universe. Or are there other universes?
Science works off of logic, and what is more logical than Aristotle’s argument? Atheism is illogical and merely a person’s subjective view.
Ed Hahnenberg
Lake Leelanau