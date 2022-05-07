Don't sign petition
There is an effort afoot to make it harder for folks to vote. The effort is called “Secure MI Vote.” It is a petition initiative designed to circumvent both a vote of the people or a veto. If the petition receives signatures from 4% of the voters, new election laws will be enacted by the legislature alone.
Adam Wit, a Republican leader of the Municipal Clerks Organization, said of the effort, “I think this is something best done through the normal legislative process.”
Christina Schlitt, co-president of the League of Women Voters said simply, “They’re not securing your vote; they’re making it harder to vote.”
Why the push for this action? Petitioners say to “improve voter confidence in elections.” But who’s responsible for any lack of confidence? Those who began and continue to promote the Big Lie. This after every court challenge denied fraud, Republican secretaries of state declared across the country an accurate election, and the Trump administration’s cyber security and infrastructure chief proclaimed the election the “most secure in U.S. history.”
This petition is not about “securing” anything except a probable partisan advantage and a problem for those who run elections. If approached, don’t sign.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
