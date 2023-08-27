The difference between being and belief
I’ve had people ask me lately, “How can people call themselves Christians and align themselves with Donald Trump and today’s Republican Party?” They see a disconnect between Christianity and the actions and attitudes of the former president. And while I certainly wouldn’t presume to answer this question for everyone, I want to offer what is, for me, a key component of how some are able to square what for many of us is this circle.
When you define “being Christian” as adherence to proper “beliefs," then your focus is on affirming those “right” understandings.
The problem is that one can affirm dogmatic beliefs about God without it affecting behavior. The Apostle’s Creed says nothing about how one lives. And the fact is that when the focus is only on proper belief ABOUT God, it often minimizes actually doing what Jesus taught.
Seeing God’s beauty in all people, caring for those without power, giving oneself on behalf of others, abhorring hate, affirming the power of love all can seem less important or even viewed negatively when Christianity is only about belief.
There’s of course much more to say about all this; it’s much more nuanced, but, perhaps, this is a start.
Rev. William Haggard
Lake Ann
