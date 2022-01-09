More to say about voter ID
A recent opinion comparing new voter ID laws to the rental of a P.O. Box concludes with the statement “Need I say more?” I’d like to suggest there’s much more to be said.
First, voter ID laws deprive many of the right to vote. More than 21 million Americans do not have government-issued photo ID, most are of low-income, causing difficulty in obtaining the documents. Minority voters, (many of whom possess various forms of legitimate ID), disproportionately lack the specific ID these laws require. Nationally 25% of African Americans of voting age lack government-issued IDs compared to only 8 percent of whites. This is only a sampling of how the kind of crafted ID laws being passed across the country will limit the participation particularly of racial minorities. And all this is a solution in search of a problem.
Despite exhaustive efforts to show how, particularly, the 2020 election was marked by fraud, courts, audits, recounts and every legitimate method of examination have consistently shown that 2020 was the most “fraud free” election ever. Why all this effort then to fix something that isn’t a problem? Perhaps the answer is simple.
For some, it fixes another "problem."
William Haggard
Lake Ann