Wonderful Juneteenth
It was a wonderful Juneteenth celebration. It was a time of joy, commemorating the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Texas effectively ending slavery in the United States.
But of course, racism in all its forms continues. While the arrival of the Federal troops in 1865 ended legal enslavement, the effects of slavery and ongoing systemic racism remain.
Learning the history of racism is vital if we’re going to continue to make progress in bringing real justice forward. We need to study Black history and all people of color. We need to listen to the stories of pain and violence that have continued from 1865, stories like those of Emmett Till, George Floyd and so many more. We must grasp the coded language of “Law and Order” and the scourge of what’s been called the “New Jim Crow” mass incarceration. We need to learn and accept the reality of white privilege in all its subtle and not so subtle forms. We need to see the long standing results of redlining, and we must teach MORE, not less in our schools.
I had a good time at the Juneteenth event. But there’s so much more to be done.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
