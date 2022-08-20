When voting, consider the common good
On Aug. 17, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law by President Biden. The legislation will lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, lower health care and energy costs, create new jobs, cut the deficit by around 100 billion, and perhaps the most important component of all, provide $300 billion (the largest expenditure ever) for investment in clean air and water infrastructure.
And, yet, not one Republican voted for the bill. Not one. In fact, their only effect on this bill, a bill that provides programs a large majority of Americans support and need, was to eliminate a provision that would have put a $35 cap on insulin for those with private insurance.
This is a travesty. And while there is much more that could be said about the implications of this, and so many other actions like it, the most significant thing it invites us to consider is simply this: Are these the people we want representing us in Congress come November?
Their voting on this bill, and so many other actions like it, has shown over the last several years the sad truth that Republicans just seem to have very little interest in working for the common good.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.