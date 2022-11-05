This MAGA man's no moderate
It’s interesting that state Rep. Jack O’Malley is trying to convince us that he is now a moderate when his record reveals something very different.
Take, as just one example, the fact that Jack signed the Dec. 10, 2020, Texas Bill of Complaint seeking to have the Supreme Court invalidate the votes of the people of Michigan, as well as those of other states. In referring to those who signed on to the affidavit, the Texas Tribune indicated it was “a test of loyalty to Trump.”
O'Malley has proven, time and time again, that he’s a loyal MAGA man. Don’t be fooled.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
