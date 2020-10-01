Biden's tax votes hurt retirees
Prior to 1983, Social Security wasn’t taxable. In 1983, Joe Biden voted to tax 50 percent of Social Security — and it passed. In 1993, Biden was the deciding vote in raising the tax to 85 percent. His voting record on Social Security over the years is one slap in the face to retirees and working folks after another.
Now he wants to tax our 401K and IRA (page 78 of the Dems’ platform) and introduce a 3 percent annual tax on our homes. Biden never misses an opportunity to raise a tax or introduce a tax to hurt the middle-class and retirees.
John Haggard
Charlevoix
