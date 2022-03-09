Divergent tax priorities
Due to several factors, Michigan is dealing with a substantial surplus of resources at the moment and both the House and Senate, as well as the governor, have put forth plans for tax relief.
That’s good news. However, how the money is distributed is, of course, the rub.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Democrats are focused on giving seniors (through pension tax rollbacks), the tax relief, putting money back in the pockets of retirees and helping them afford essentials like prescriptions, rent, utilities and car payments. Their plan would also help struggling families by restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit (cut in 2011) back to its original amount, helping to lift folks out of working poverty.
The tax proposals offered by the Republicans include a huge tax break for large corporations, most of whom have reported significant corporate earnings this past year.
Gov. Whitmer and the Democrats are fighting to give the money back to seniors and those trying hard to make ends meet in our state. While sadly, once again, the Republicans seem bent on continuing to offer their breaks to those who already have the most.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
