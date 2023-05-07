Hoping for the day when 'the talk' is not necessary
My daughter had “the talk” with my 10- and 15-year old grandsons a couple of weeks ago. Oh, not “that” talk. This one followed the killing at The Covenant School in Nashville of three students and three adults at the hands of yet another school shooter.
Sadly, it wasn’t the first time they’ve had this talk. My grandchildren have grown up with active shooter drills as a part of their school experience. And, certainly, all the school shootings during their years in classrooms have created, at some level for them, a culture of fear.
In 2023, we continue to have more mass shootings than days on the calendar. In the face of that reality, we have watched Republican lawmakers from Michigan and across the country continue to vote against virtually every commonsense measure designed to limit access to guns and quell the violence. I am grateful for the effort of our Democratic leaders, particularly here in Michigan, who are working tirelessly to create a safer world.
I hope for the day when parents will no longer need to hold this particular “talk” with their kids. I will be voting for those who are working to make that happen.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.