Push to impose beliefs can harm nation
As a clergy person of a mainline denomination, one might expect I would be writing to affirm Christianity. While I certainly do celebrate the teachings of Jesus, who taught equality and constantly lifted the oppressed, I also celebrate the constitutional imperative of separation between the church and the state.
I make that point because it seems those lines are being blurred too often. There are far too many who seem to identify Christian faith and Nationalism as virtually synonymous. Too often the clear perspective of the founders, who had no use for government-established religion (see the First Amendment!), are cherry-picked to make the case for a favored status for Christianity.
This push to impose the beliefs of some upon all has done significant damage over the years. Where those seeking to impose their brand of Christianity succeed, it has led often to the oppression of particularly Jewish and Muslim Americans. It has imposed statutes that have harmed LGBTQIA+ persons, made women second-class citizens and affirmed racism.
There is not space to fully address my deep concern but, suffice it to say, as a Christian, I am fully in favor of the clear separation of church and state.
William Haggard
Lake Ann
