Thanks for supporting nuclear power
A Sept. 27 item by Carol Thompson of The Detroit News ran in the Petoskey News Review under the headline: "Environmental groups slam plans to reopen Palisades Power Plant."
But I want to thank Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her support for state funding to help Holtec International, which applied for civil nuclear credit funding in July 2022.
This state and country need the Palisades Nuclear Plant – and many more like it. The governor's support for nuclear power is much appreciated. I wish she had been governor when I fought to have Consumers Big Rock Nuclear Plant here in Charlevoix remain open, along with having their license extended years ago.
Thank you again, Gov. Whitmer, for supporting nuclear power.
It is needed above wind and solar.
John E. Haggard
Charlevoix
