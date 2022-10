Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 5 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI and Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&