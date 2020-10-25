Excited for Roth's priorities
Being a parent in Grand Traverse County has many challenges especially when it comes to childcare. It is nearly impossible to be a working parent and afford childcare in the area. Area daycares are unaffordable and seem to always have a waiting list, which makes it extremely hard for families with two working parents.
That is why I’m excited that one of John Roth’s top priorities is helping working families and ensuring that everyone has access to quality and affordable childcare.
Doris Hagedorn
Williamsburg
