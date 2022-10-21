Grateful that some want to run for office but...
Thank goodness there are people who want to "run" for office!
I’ve met some and it is a lot of work: Accusations, scrutiny, one’s lifestyle is in question. Plenty of honorable people do step up. They show up and speak up. (A few are only seen by their supporters when they "come to town" and like certain segments of the population.)
I’d be forever grateful to shorten the campaign time to 30 days. But what would "the media" do?
Let's limit the cash flow. Other countries do.
Drug sales of anti-depressants would teeter. Perhaps even the general population's mental health would improve.
Mary Hagan
Empire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.