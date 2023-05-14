We need better method for handling rotting roadkill
What does the Michigan Department of Natural Resources propose to do about the rotting carcasses of roadkill that will be accumulating on the road shoulders now that road commissions have been threatened for dumping them on the side of two-tracks for nature to deal with?
When I called the DNR about one at the end of my driveway, I was unpleasantly told to dig a pit and bury it myself or put it in a garbage can. … I am 77 with a heart condition and there is no place for anyone to dig a pit in that area for a full-size deer.
Why the change of policy that allowed the Grand Traverse County Road Commission to get rid of them on state land? Perhaps the cost of disposal should come out of the DNR budget.
Bill Hagan
Traverse City
Commented
