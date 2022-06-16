Buy-back program
The Wise Man saith' the more we know the more we don't know. Parley this to U.S. experience with the insane killings with the war assault weapons. Congress could institute a "buy-back program" for these guns. They are the weapons most often used. Why? Because of their popularity and availability. As the president says, "Do something"! What "say you," Mitch McConell — The Gatekeeper of all Legislation? Gun dealers would be happy to accommodate.
Thomas E. Hagan
Empire
