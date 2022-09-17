Reality check required for public tuition support idea
The proposal by President Biden to cover two years of community college or university tuition or a high-quality training program looks good on the surface.
Still, we should not be quick to endorse this idea before checking some points. The first question is: Who should bear the costs? The answer is easy. It is the U.S., meaning the average taxpayer. That's plain politics.
However, look at the "real costs." Consider the bureaucracies involved. The axiom is that supply equals demand. The supply is the privileged vs. tuition costs related to the monies paid to presidents of universities and professors, for a start. Example: The cost for Michigan State = $14,460. The national average = $11,331 + books, etc. The University of Michigan is $31,484.
There is no easy answer, but it's a cost crisis to ponder before taxing the public to bear that cost.
Thomas E. Hagan
Empire
