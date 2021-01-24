Don't promote ignorance
My first attempt at this letter was to suggest that when your turn is here to get the vaccine, you let all the others in front of you who actually act in ways to show their concern for the community by wearing masks and agreeing to the difficult sacrifices we need to make to keep ourselves and our community, and country safe, as recommended by doctors who have actual facts.
But I also would ask you to voice your concerns about those most hurt economically by this and to think about other ways to deal with it — other than just bash our governor and the health department, who are basing their recommendations on proven facts.
What about helping define and implement, and supporting, our governor's Michigan COVID Recovery Plan to help support these businesses? Isn’t this a more proactive way to help these businesses out?
If you have issues with parts of that, then help challenge and refine a program to help the small businesses rather than just brandish rifles and smirk at the health department and governor.
You have no alternative plan; you’re only interested in promoting ignorance.
Pat Haber
Traverse City