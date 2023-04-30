Restore our iconic Park Place Hotel
With its geographic and historic prominence in downtown Traverse City, you would think that the Park Place Hotel would be a shining example of the beauty our area has to offer. Instead, the hotel has been allowed to deteriorate into an outdated embarrassment to the city.
The elevator is worn and dirty. The Beacon Lounge, with the most beautiful view in all of Traverse City, is disgraceful, with a crumbling old bar and tables and chairs that haven't been replaced in years. Google reviewers, who have paid between $400 and $500 per night, report dirty bathrooms, stained sheets and less than professional attitudes from front-desk personnel and staff. Minerva's is old, tired and unwelcoming.
With the gorgeous new Delamar, the Hotel Indigo and the soon-to-be built Marriott, it is a mystery why the current owners and management are not moved to renovate and improve all of the facilities and rooms at the Park Place.
I call on them to take action and restore this once iconic hotel to a place that we, as locals and visitors alike, can be proud of.
Vicki Gudritz
Suttons Bay
