I am writing to compliment Hospice of Michigan and urge others to contact them. Their services go beyond caring for those actively dying. I was reminded of this in your recent series on dementia.
At the end of 2019, age 95 and legally blind, my mom left her home and moved into Orchard Creek Senior Living. In late summer 2021, hospice was suggested for my mom. I wondered if they thought she was dying, but no. They could keep her from minor hospital visits and keep her comfortable. They have done that and so much more.
They accepted her as a patient and two years later, she is still cared for by both Orchard Creek’s staff and Hospice of Michigan. Her life is so much richer with the team. Nearing 99, mom gets forgetful and sometimes feels lost. I believe it is the additional one-on-one time with a hospice nurse, aide, volunteer and chaplain that keeps her engaged and her mind working. They are a wonderful benefit for my mom.
Cheryl Gross
Traverse City
