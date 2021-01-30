The best of us
Yesterday (Jan. 27) we received the vaccine through Munson. We are 81. The temperature was 23 degrees, with snow falling. Cold, cold. Dozens of workers ushered us in, directing us where to go, giving us instructions and papers, performing vaccinations — one administered on either side of the car — and sending us on our way.
Every one of those folks were smiling, friendly, reassuring, efficient. Bundled against the cold, with a day’s work ahead of them, they were like welcoming friends — even to giving high fives as we drove out. They are the best of us. Would that their demeanor could be the public face of us all in our city, state, nation.
Michele Grooters
Traverse City