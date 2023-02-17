Consider LPNs to ease nursing shortage
On Feb. 10, Another View on the Opinion page spoke of passing legislation to enforce nurse/patient ratios. While I can agree with this legislation as a positive for both patients and nurses, there is something that the Michigan Nurses Association fails to mention: Years ago, MNA preferred to have only one entry level of nurses and that was nurses with a bachelor's degree — eliminating associate degree nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses. Because of this, few hospitals utilize LPNs. If the MNA is willing to consider LPNs as valuable bedside nurses, perhaps this could help alleviate some possible staffing shortages and ease some of the burden of patient care.
Ruth Griner, L.P.N.
Lake Ann
